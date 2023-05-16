Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRNE. Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 18.2 %
Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
