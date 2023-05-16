Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRNE. Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 18.2 %

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.