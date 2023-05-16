SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given New $2.80 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,447.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $25,364.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,352.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $682,643. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

