SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given New $2.80 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
