Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.47

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 10581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

