SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.2% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 385.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,591. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.02.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

