SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

