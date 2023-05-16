SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.95. 51,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 681,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $98,720,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after buying an additional 1,345,636 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after buying an additional 1,224,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 823,439 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

