Sr One Capital Management, Llc Sells 1,012,833 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,587,613.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,661,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arcellx Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.45. 585,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

