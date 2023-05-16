Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €59.15 ($64.29) and last traded at €59.00 ($64.13). 5,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.55 ($63.64).

Stabilus Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.21 and its 200 day moving average is €61.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

