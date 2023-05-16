Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$89.00 at Desjardins

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.70.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$78.90 on Friday. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$53.93 and a 1-year high of C$83.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.5039964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116.43. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

