State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82,625 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of State Street worth $39,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in State Street by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 36.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

