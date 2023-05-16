Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,455,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 732,140 shares.The stock last traded at $7.03 and had previously closed at $7.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,607,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,683,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,455,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 163,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.