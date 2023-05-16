Stelco Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Stelco Price Performance

TSE:STLC traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$46.00. 84,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.29. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.50.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

