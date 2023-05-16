Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 1,472,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,427,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $635.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Stem’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,325 shares of company stock worth $332,383. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,306,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 87.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 294,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

