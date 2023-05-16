Stifel Nicolaus Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$183.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday.

WSP Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $133.72.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

