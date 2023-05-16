Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target to C$0.80

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

USA stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.72. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$127.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

