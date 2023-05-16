Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target to C$0.80

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.
Americas Silver Price Performance
USA stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.72. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$127.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About Americas Silver
See Also
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.