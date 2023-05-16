StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.20 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 103.43%.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

