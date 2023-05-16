StockNews.com Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Sell

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,315,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.