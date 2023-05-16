StockNews.com Downgrades FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

FONAR Stock Performance

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.78. FONAR has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

About FONAR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 38,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FONAR by 15.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

Featured Articles

