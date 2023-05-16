StockNews.com Downgrades FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Shares of FONAR stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.78. FONAR has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
