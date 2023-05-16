StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

