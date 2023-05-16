StockNews.com Lowers Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

NYSE OCN opened at $27.80 on Friday. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($3.88). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $250.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

