StockNews.com Lowers Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
NYSE OCN opened at $27.80 on Friday. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.04.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($3.88). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $250.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
