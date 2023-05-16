StockNews.com Upgrades AES (NYSE:AES) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

