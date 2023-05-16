StockNews.com Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AWI opened at $65.77 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Stories

