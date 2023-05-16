StockNews.com Upgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Strong-Buy

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

CDXC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,974. The company has a market cap of $113.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 77.39% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

