StockNews.com Upgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Strong-Buy

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

ChromaDex Trading Up 6.3 %

CDXC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,974. The company has a market cap of $113.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 77.39% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

