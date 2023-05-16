StockNews.com Upgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to “Hold”

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.