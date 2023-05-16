StockNews.com Upgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to “Hold”

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.
Equifax Stock Performance
Equifax stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
