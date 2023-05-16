StockNews.com Upgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $76.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

