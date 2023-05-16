Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.74 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $984.97 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

