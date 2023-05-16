Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised Straumann from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Straumann currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.50.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $15.93 on Friday. Straumann has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This is a positive change from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

