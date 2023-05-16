Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Trading Down 0.4%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €46.02 ($50.02) and last traded at €47.24 ($51.35). Approximately 82,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.44 ($51.57).

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.20 ($52.39) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.74.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

