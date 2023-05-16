Summitry LLC Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summitry LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Progressive by 11.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 988,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,321. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

