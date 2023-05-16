Summitry LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summitry LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.93. 1,129,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

