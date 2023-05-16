Summitry LLC Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,974 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 3.1% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.44% of CarMax worth $42,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE KMX traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 448,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.