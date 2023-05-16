Summitry LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on T. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,788,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,568,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.