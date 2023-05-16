Summitry LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Summitry LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,514 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $438.73. The stock had a trading volume of 197,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,401. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.