Summitry LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

