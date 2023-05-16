Summitry LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summitry LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLK traded down $8.10 on Tuesday, hitting $636.65. 153,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,150. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $656.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.