SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $13.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 46.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,312 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SunPower by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SunPower by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.