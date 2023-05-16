Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SUP opened at $3.53 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.13 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $134,553.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $689,923.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,921.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 and have sold 156,805 shares valued at $1,023,914. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 646,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 37.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Stories

