Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Stock Price Up 3%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSE:FIRE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 2,099,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,169,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85. The firm has a market cap of C$259.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

