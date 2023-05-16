sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.07 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,067,897 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

