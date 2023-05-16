S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Lake Street Capital

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $55.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Recommended Stories

