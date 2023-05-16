SwissBorg (CHSB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $645,994.76

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $145.22 million and $645,994.76 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a company that aims to decentralize wealth management by creating a community-centric platform called the Wealth App. The app allows users to buy, sell, and exchange digital assets securely, and invest with 18 fiat currencies using their cutting-edge MPC keyless technology. The CHSB token is the core of their ecosystem and offers benefits such as staking, protect and burn program, voting rights, and rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. SwissBorg believes in blockchain technology and wants to empower people to control their wealth, leading to a world of decentralized nations where everyone is rewarded fairly for their contributions. The company is based in Switzerland, has an international team of over 75 people, and holds two Estonian licenses for providing Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

