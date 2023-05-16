Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,293,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,084,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $373.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.