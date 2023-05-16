Synthetix Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $556.48 million and $23.01 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00007961 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,299,576 coins and its circulating supply is 259,145,787 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

