Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Trimmed by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

