Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

