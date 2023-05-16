Taika Capital LP Acquires Shares of 12,000 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. Cintas makes up 2.9% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CTAS traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $462.40. The stock had a trading volume of 102,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $478.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.74 and a 200 day moving average of $446.73. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

