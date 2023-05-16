Taika Capital LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Taika Capital LP grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 921.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,712 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.48. The company had a trading volume of 798,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

