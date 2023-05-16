Taika Capital LP Has $3.44 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Taika Capital LP raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 246.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises approximately 1.8% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Taika Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Medpace worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Medpace by 11.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.02. 74,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average of $207.22. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.65 and a one year high of $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

