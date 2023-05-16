Taika Capital LP Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 0.6 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.