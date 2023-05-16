Taika Capital LP Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.
GSK Trading Down 0.6 %
GSK Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.
GSK Company Profile
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
