Taika Capital LP Purchases 13,719 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Taika Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.3% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. 2,517,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,371. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.45 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

